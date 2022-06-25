Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells $136,500.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KTOS opened at $14.21 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,794,000 after buying an additional 118,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after purchasing an additional 844,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,428,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,703,000 after acquiring an additional 452,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.