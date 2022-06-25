Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells $16,160.10 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Erik Harris sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $16,160.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:RARE opened at $60.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.61.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.43). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
