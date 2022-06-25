Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells $16,160.10 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Erik Harris sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $16,160.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $60.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.43). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,364,000 after purchasing an additional 88,687 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $6,498,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 68.8% in the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 233,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $5,982,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

