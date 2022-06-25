Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 51,557 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,557 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 3.3% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $15,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 122.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 140,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 84,311 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $50.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

