Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.75

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Invesco Bond Income Plus stock traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 165 ($2.02). 212,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,698. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 12 month low of GBX 156.75 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.44). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 176.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Invesco Bond Income Plus (Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

