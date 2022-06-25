Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.75

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Invesco Bond Income Plus stock traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 165 ($2.02). 212,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,698. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 12 month low of GBX 156.75 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.44). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 176.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
