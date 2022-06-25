Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC owned 0.61% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

