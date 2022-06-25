iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Acquired by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 887.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,194 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up about 1.6% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $20,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 83,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 64,585 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 361,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $70.41.

