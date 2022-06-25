iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.82. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

