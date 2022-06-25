iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $858,845,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,445,000 after buying an additional 3,423,449 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,963,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after purchasing an additional 818,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,462,000 after purchasing an additional 798,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

