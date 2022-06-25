iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after buying an additional 47,810 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Nationwide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803,000 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of ACWI opened at $86.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $107.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.37.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

