iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 525,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 17.8% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $131,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after buying an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,876,000 after buying an additional 253,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,847,000 after purchasing an additional 580,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $215.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.62 and its 200 day moving average is $240.27.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

