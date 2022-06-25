iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $175.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

