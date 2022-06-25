iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Domani Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $7.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,544. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

