iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $392.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

