iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,651 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $139,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 30,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,102,000.

IVV opened at $392.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

