iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Roth Financial Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

