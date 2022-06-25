iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Reduced by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

