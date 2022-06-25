iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Boosted by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,365 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 28.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc owned about 0.19% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $61,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.20.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

