ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.25

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 15328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITMPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ITM Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITM Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 470 ($5.76) to GBX 420 ($5.14) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITM Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Get ITM Power alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.