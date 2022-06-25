Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Trading 1.9% Higher

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.09. 887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

