JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.43) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($10.72) price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 530.63 ($6.50).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 119.10 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 159.87. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 98.94 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.89).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

