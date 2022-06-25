Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €53.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.05) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €82.20 ($86.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($53.68) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($61.05) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

FME opened at €47.09 ($49.57) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €43.53 ($45.82) and a twelve month high of €71.14 ($74.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of €55.93 and a 200-day moving average of €57.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion and a PE ratio of 15.41.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

