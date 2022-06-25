Jonestrading Initiates Coverage on Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Equities research analysts at Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective points to a potential upside of 354.55% from the company’s current price.

RAIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

RAIN opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $99.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.16. Rain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rain Therapeutics by 65.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 3,737.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

