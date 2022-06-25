Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Trading 2.4% Higher

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.00. 48,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 533,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.

Jowell Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:JWEL)

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

