Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Trading 2.4% Higher

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.00. 48,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 533,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.
Jowell Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:JWEL)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jowell Global (JWEL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Jowell Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jowell Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.