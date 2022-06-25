JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Target Price to GBX 3,350

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,450 ($42.26) to GBX 3,350 ($41.03) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($50.22) to GBX 4,300 ($52.67) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($39.20) to GBX 3,000 ($36.75) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,756.25.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

