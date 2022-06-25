JulSwap Price Up 33.1% Over Last 7 Days (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, JulSwap has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $2.01 million and $461,038.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00127828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00072545 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014314 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

