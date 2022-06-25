KE (NYSE:BEKE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BEKE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.89 and a beta of -1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. KE has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $52.55.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KE will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in KE by 228.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,850 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in KE by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,915,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 178,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

