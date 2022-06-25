Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $9,925,250.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,047,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,986,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $60,969,185. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.10.

NYSE K traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $70.72. 4,067,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

