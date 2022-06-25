Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

NYSE KMB opened at $134.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.64. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.