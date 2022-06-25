KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNYJY. UBS Group raised shares of KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($60.00) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($76.84) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($58.95) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.60.

Shares of KNYJY opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $42.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

