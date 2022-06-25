Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.13

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.13 and last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 159102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDSMY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($174.74) to €155.00 ($163.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($200.00) to €185.00 ($194.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($198.95) to €188.00 ($197.89) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($215.79) to €180.00 ($189.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3593 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

About Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.