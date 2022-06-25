Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) PT Lowered to $72.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.44.
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.
