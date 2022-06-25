Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.7% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,886,000 after buying an additional 240,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.