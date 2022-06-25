Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating) fell 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.67 and last traded at $37.67. 520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.15.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Krones from €122.00 ($128.42) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Krones alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.