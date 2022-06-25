Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.67 and last traded at $37.67. Approximately 520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.15.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Krones from €122.00 ($128.42) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

