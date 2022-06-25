K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €44.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($46.84) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SDF. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($38.95) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.32) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

ETR:SDF opened at €23.08 ($24.29) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is €28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.58. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 1.40. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €10.92 ($11.49) and a 52 week high of €36.45 ($38.37).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

