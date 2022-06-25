Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LE. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Craig Hallum cut Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of LE opened at $11.52 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $384.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 67.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

