LCX Price Reaches $0.0655 on Exchanges (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. One LCX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LCX has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. LCX has a market cap of $49.65 million and approximately $598,723.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LCX Coin Profile

LCX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 757,851,119 coins. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars.

