Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lear from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Lear alerts:

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $99,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $198,371.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,954 shares of company stock worth $1,183,114 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $134.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.82 and its 200 day moving average is $151.87. Lear has a 52 week low of $118.38 and a 52 week high of $195.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.