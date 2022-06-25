Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Barclays

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 111.9% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 290.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 527,735 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 220.6% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 583,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,354,000 after purchasing an additional 401,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.