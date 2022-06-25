Lethean Trading 32.5% Lower This Week (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Lethean has a total market cap of $170,188.98 and approximately $39.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,386.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,224.96 or 0.05727810 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00027579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00277549 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.01 or 0.00589197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00077049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00536965 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006107 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

