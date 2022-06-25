Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.30

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 322160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.
The company has a market cap of $629.03 million, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94.
About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Tax (TAXA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.