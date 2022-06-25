Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $119,249.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00027495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00273792 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002539 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

