Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Mannatech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mannatech during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mannatech during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

