Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $13.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,318,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

