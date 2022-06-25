Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,844,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $330.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

