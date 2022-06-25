Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Shares Down 9.3%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.95. Approximately 64,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 16,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36.
