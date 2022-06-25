Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.75

Shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as low as $7.82. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 7,682 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXE. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 4,138.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 57,936 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

