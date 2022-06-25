MicroMoney Market Cap Reaches $50,792.67 (AMM)

MicroMoney (AMM) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $50,792.67 and approximately $60,820.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

