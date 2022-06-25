Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLV opened at $57.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.27. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $63.49.

