Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $971,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Minot Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

